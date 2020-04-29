Lonnie Quinn’s Forecast Completely Upstaged by Daughters

It's bad enough when your kids walk in on your Zoom meeting, but Lonnie Quinn was on major market television the other evening and got totally upstaged by his daughters.

Lonnie was attempting to do the evening weather forecast on CBS 2 in New York City. After bragging that he was 100% in charge because his wife was in a Zoom meeting he invited his daughters Lily and Savy in front of the camera for a brief appearance. That appearance wasn't enough for his youngest daughter, Savy, and the girls pretty much took over from there.

Let's just say the New York City forecast was ... unsettled.

Lonnie, you've got a couple adorable kids, and I have no idea how the guy at the anchor desk kept a straight face.