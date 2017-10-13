Multiple Recent Narcotics Arrests Made With Help From Wichita Falls Police K-9 Unit
It’s been a busy few days for the WFPD K-9 Unit.
Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, October 9, the K-9 Unit along with the WFPD Organized Crime Unit stopped a 2017 Hyundai for traffic violations in the area of Galveston and Holliday.
While conducting the stop, officers identified the passenger in the front seat as 29-year-old Audrey Cargal, who was wanted for outstanding warrants due to narcotics charges. Cargal was found to be in possession of 1.78 grams of methamphetamine.
She was arrested and charged with the outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one. Cargal’s bond was set at $5,000 and she was still in the Wichita County jail as of Thursday afternoon.
And then on Tuesday, October 10 at about 10:45 a.m., officers with the K-9 Unit and Organized Crime Unit conducted a stop in the area of West Rogers and Seymour Highway.
The driver of the 1998 Chevy Silverado was identified as 31-year-old Liana Ann Noah. In addition to having an outstanding warrant, Noah was found to be in possession of 30.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Noah was taken into custody and charged with the outstanding warrant and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one. Noah’s bonds total $45,000. As of Thursday afternoon, she was still in the Wichita County Jail.
Finally, at around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, a 2008 Dodge Caliber was stopped for traffic violations in the 1800 block of Grace.
WFPD K-9 Turko was alerted to the scent of narcotics over the course of the stop. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered approximately 70.5 grams of methamphetamine and $1,355.00 in U.S. currency.
The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Ruben Esquibel, was arrested and charged with manufacture of delivery of a substance in penalty group one. Esquibel was already out of jail as of Thursday afternoon.
