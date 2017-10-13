It’s been a busy few days for the WFPD K-9 Unit.

Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, October 9, the K-9 Unit along with the WFPD Organized Crime Unit stopped a 2017 Hyundai for traffic violations in the area of Galveston and Holliday.

While conducting the stop, officers identified the passenger in the front seat as 29-year-old Audrey Cargal, who was wanted for outstanding warrants due to narcotics charges. Cargal was found to be in possession of 1.78 grams of methamphetamine.

Audrey Cargal / Wichita County

She was arrested and charged with the outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one. Cargal’s bond was set at $5,000 and she was still in the Wichita County jail as of Thursday afternoon.

1.78 grams of methamphetamine - WFPD

And then on Tuesday, October 10 at about 10:45 a.m., officers with the K-9 Unit and Organized Crime Unit conducted a stop in the area of West Rogers and Seymour Highway.

The driver of the 1998 Chevy Silverado was identified as 31-year-old Liana Ann Noah. In addition to having an outstanding warrant, Noah was found to be in possession of 30.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Liana Noah / Wichita County

Noah was taken into custody and charged with the outstanding warrant and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one. Noah’s bonds total $45,000. As of Thursday afternoon, she was still in the Wichita County Jail.

30.6 grams of methamphetamine - WFPD

Finally, at around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, a 2008 Dodge Caliber was stopped for traffic violations in the 1800 block of Grace.

WFPD K-9 Turko was alerted to the scent of narcotics over the course of the stop. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered approximately 70.5 grams of methamphetamine and $1,355.00 in U.S. currency.

Cash and drugs seized by Wichita Falls Police

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Ruben Esquibel, was arrested and charged with manufacture of delivery of a substance in penalty group one. Esquibel was already out of jail as of Thursday afternoon.

