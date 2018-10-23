An ongoing investigation by multiple local agencies resulted in over nine pounds of crystal meth being taken off the streets.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held by the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Department and The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office.

While they were unable to get into the specifics of the case, it was revealed that the methamphetamine was brought in from out of state and officials are aware of the original source.

WFPD Chief of Police Manuel Borrego did reveal a tip to Crime Stoppers was significant in the case and encouraged other citizens to get involved in removing illegal drugs from the street. You can watch the full press conference in the video below.

If you have information on any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.

You don’t have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.