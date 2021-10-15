Nokia’s Iconic 2000s ‘Brick Phone’ Is Making a Comeback

Nokia's iconic "brick phone" from the 2000s is making a comeback and will even come with the beloved game Snake.

The Nokia 6310 was given the nickname "the brick" due to its shape and because it's basically indestructible. It's been 20 years since the cellphone was released in the U.K. and Nokia wants to celebrate by bringing it back.

The phone has been relaunched with its original brick shape, but with a few changes. The new version of "the brick" has bigger buttons as well as a zoomed-in menu.

The Nokia 6310 still has its iconic battery, which pretty much lasts forever, but it also has a larger screen. The original "brick phone" featured a 1.8 inch, 120 x 160 pixel screen, while the new version has a 2.8 inch, 320 x 240 pixel screen.

The Nokia 6310 can reportedly go up to 21 days without charging and can last for a 19-hour phone call. According to a Nokia spokesperson, "the yearning for nostalgia makes the new Nokia 6310 the perfect tonic."

Whether you want to text, call, listen to your favorite radio station or play some Snake, the nostalgic "brick phone" apparently can do it all. (We're honestly the most excited about the game Snake, which we remember borrowing phones to play all the time as a kid!)

Nokia's website describes the phone as being built in a tough shell and states that "the brick" is the familiar phone for the modern world.

The classic Nokia 6310 has officially made a comeback is currently available in the U.K. for €59.99, which equates to $69.58.