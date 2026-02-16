It’s been much hotter than usual for this time of year lately here in North Texas. But what are the chances that Wichita Falls will see record-breaking heat this week?

As someone who isn’t the biggest fan of winter, I’ve loved it this year. Other than a couple of really cold stretches, it’s been downright warm around here. I can’t remember the last time we had a winter that was as warm as this one has been. Of course, that means we may be in for a brutally hot summer, but I’ll worry about that then.

It looks like this week will be more of the same here in Wichita Falls. We’re in store for high temperatures peaking in the 70s, except for Tuesday (February 17), when the forecasted high is 83°.

Could 83° Break a February 17 Record?

Now, my first thought was that 83° would be a new record for February 17, but not quite. The current record high is 84°, which was set back in 2011. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman gives Wichita Falls a 30% chance of breaking the record.

As much as I prefer warm weather, I’m just fine with not breaking the record. Because, as I alluded to earlier, that tends to carry over into the summer.

