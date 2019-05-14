Oklahoma Man Found Driving Around with Dead Ex-Wife in the Passenger Seat

He claims the two were on a road trip and he wanted to get to their destination.

Rodney Puckett was pulled over in Eloy, Arizona for a traffic stop. He was on a road trip from Oklahoma and when cops came to talk to Rodney they found a dead woman in the passenger seat. That woman was Rodney's now ex-wife. Linda had filed for divorce back on February 8th and she had a protective order against her husband two days prior to the divorce. That is according to court records .

Rodney had a silver alert issued for him since he was reported missing in April. That silver alert said Rodney suffers from Bipolar disorder but was later canceled once he turned up in a Kansas jail. Rodney claims that his wife died in a Texas hotel room while the two were on their road trip. He moved her to the car so he could continue on the road trip with her.

Linda’s body was turned over to the Pinal County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, police said. The Eloy Police Department is working with Texas authorities to determine if Linda's death was a result of homicide. An investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought up as a result of that autopsy.

Rodney was booked into Pinal County Jail for abandonment or concealment of a body.