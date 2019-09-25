Would-Be Burglars Caught on Wichita Falls Residents’ Security Cam

A couple in Wichita Falls didn’t fall victim to a couple of burglars last night thanks to their vehicle doors being locked.

Doug Beck shared security footage on Facebook of a couple of would-be burglars using flashlights to take a peek inside he and his wife’s vehicles and pulling on the door handles around 1:56 am. The vehicles were parked in the alley behind their home in the 4400 block of Randel.

Luckily, the doors were locked and the two burglars moved along quickly, presumably to search for their next victims.

There have been a rash of vehicle burglaries here in Wichita Falls lately and just like in this case, the burglars aren’t using forced entry to break into the vehicles.

As a general rule of thumb, you should always lock your doors when you exit your vehicle.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.