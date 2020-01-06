Oklahoma Senator Files Four Bills to Address Domestic Violence

The author of the bill said, "We must send the message that domestic assault will not be tolerated in Oklahoma."

Earlier this morning, Senator Rob Standridge of Norman filed four separate bills all dealing with domestic violence for the state.They are aimed to 'tighten sentences for domestic violence offenders, increase accountability for their actions and further protect victims."

The first bill Standridge is working to push through legislation is Senate Bill 1103 which focuses on increasing the penalties associated with strangulation or attempted strangulation.

SB 1105 would add domestic assault and battery to the list of 85% of crimes."(This) meaning a person convicted of this offense must serve 85 percent of his or her sentence before receiving consideration for parole," Standridge said.

"SB 1104 adds the crime of domestic assault and battery against a known pregnant woman resulting in miscarriage to the list of 85 percent crimes," Standridge said.

The last bill filed is SB 1102 which would authorize district attorneys to refer persons accused of domestic abuse or assault to a deferred prosecution program.

"We must do a better job to protect the victims of these crimes and hold those who commit them accountable for their actions," Standridge said. He is hosting a town hall this Thursday to address these issues at the Norman Public Library. We will see if these bills pass in the state in the coming year.