What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Winter Lego Camp, Overnight Gaming, Weekend Workshops at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 2 - Sunday, January 5.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 2
Winter Lego Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $45
Paint the "Life of the Party" Llama
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $25
Friday, January 3
Winter Lego Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $45
Josh Weathers in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Overnight Gaming
Time: 9:00pm-9:00am
Saturday, January 4
Cross Stitch for Beginners
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $30
Weekend Workshops at the WFMA
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
BonBon Workshop
Time: 2:00-5:00pm | Price: $125
Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $12
Sunday, January 5
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!