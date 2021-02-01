Oklahoma Sheriffs Declare Their Counties Second Amendment Sanctuaries

If you're someone who is a big supporter of the second amendment. Then you may want to move up north a bit.

Over in Cherokee County, Sheriff Jason Chennault issued a declaration a few days ago. He has declared his county a second amendment sanctuary. He released the following statement:

"I, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, am joining other sheriffs across the State of Oklahoma who have declared their counties to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries. It is my intention, by making this declaration, to enforce our citizens' right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.

As Sheriff and chief law enforcement officer of Cherokee County, Oklahoma, it will always be the goal of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office to provide service and protection to the people of Cherokee County without infringing on the rights of Cherokee County citizens who choose to possess firearms to protect themselves and their property.

I am also announcing my support, and asking you to do the same, of of the first session of the 58th Oklahoma State Legislature (2021). If Senator Hamilton's bill is passed, it will make the entire State of Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary."

Another Oklahoma Sheriff has also done the same for his county as well. Sheriff Larry Lane of Sequoyah County has also said his county is a second amendment sanctuary. His statement reads:

"To the people of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma

I am joining many other Sheriffs across Oklahoma, who have declared their counties to be Second Amendment sanctuaries. It is my intention, by making this declaration, to enforce our lawful citizens' rights to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. The 2nd Amendment clearly outlines citizens can have firearms in their homes for self-defense, so long as they are law-abiding citizens and are not otherwise prohibited to possess firearms. I swore an oath to the constitution and will always stand by that oath.

As Sheriff and chief Law Enforcement officer of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, it will always be the goal of the Sequoyah County Sheriffs Office to provide service and protection to the people of Sequoyah County, without infringing on their rights to possess firearms to protect themselves and their property.

I am also declaring my support for Senator Warren Hamilton's Senate Bill 631 of the first session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature of 2021. If Senator Hamilton's bill is passed, it will make the entire State of Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary."

We will see if Senate Bill 631 passes and what this means for the state in the future.