Over Four Million Dollars Worth of Illegal Drugs Seized at Texas Border

It was a busy week for the border patrol with two massive drug busts.

This past Thursday, over in Kingsville, Texas. A K-9 unit alerted an agent about possible narcotics in an SUV. The vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection point and the border patrol found quite the stash. They found about 75 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle, worth an estimated $2.4 million.

If that wasn't enough, over in Falfurias, Texas. Local agents were alerted to possible narcotics on another vehicle by a K-9 unit. Nearly 62 pounds of cocaine was found bundled throughout the vehicle. The estimated value is $1.9 million. Both cases have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.