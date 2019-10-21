Sooner Schooner Falling Over is Better With WWF Commentary

Today I learned that thing is called a Schooner.

Not a big fan of college football, but I am always down to laugh at the Sooners for some reason. Their fanbase is very annoying and in cased you missed it this past weekend, their Schooner had a bit of an accident. Their horses took a sharp left turn causing the Schooner to flip over with people on it.

Everyone looked to be OK, but still a big ouch. Of course when this happens the internet is gonna have their fun. Growing up in the attitude era of wrestling, I did laugh at this one. Someone put the Jim Ross commentary over the top of the video from when Mick Foley got thrown off the top of the steel cage. Good job internet, you started my week out with a laugh.