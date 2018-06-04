Red Robin Offering Free Burgers to Teachers and Other School Employees on Tuesday

Attention teachers, counselors, admins, bus drivers and other school employees: Red Robin is hooking you up with a free meal!

As a way to say "thank you for your dedication," all school professionals can enjoy a Double Tavern Burger and bottomless steak fries on Red Robin this Tuesday, June 5.

According to Red Robin's website , you just need to show your valid school ID and five different Tavern burgers are yours to choose from. Dine-in only, no online orders.

The Red Robin in Wichita Falls is located in the Sikes Senter Mall on the Kemp Street side.