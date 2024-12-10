Alert: Scammers are Posing as Wichita Falls Police Officers

Once again, scammers are posing as members of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The WFPD has been getting numerous calls lately regarding citizens being contacted by people claiming to be officers with the department. They will tell the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they failed to show up for jury duty.

The scammers will go as far as to give the victim a fake or real name and badge number and then tell them to either go by the WFPD front desk or pay them online to take care of the warrant. Victims report being sent links to click on to deposit large sums of money.

Remember – the WFPD will never contact you by phone and ask for payments of any kind. If this happens to you, hang up the phone and contact the front desk at 940-761-7792. Do not click on the links they send you.

