Wichita Falls Citizens Urged to Beware Of New Scam

The Wichita Falls Police Department took to social media to warn the community of a scam currently circulating the U.S.

Scammers’ methods are constantly evolving. The moment it appears the majority of people are onto them, they find a new way to scam folks out of their hard-earned money.

The latest scam is known as “brushing”, and I fear that many people will fall victim to it this year. I don’t know about you, but I had never heard of it before.

Get our free mobile app

With a “brushing” scam, the victim will receive an unexpected package in the mail from Amazon or some other mail-order service. The package will have the recipient’s information on it, but not the sender’s.

The package will contain gifts like jewelry or electronics. It will also contain a QR code that will supposedly reveal the identity of the sender.

However, after the code is scanned, the information on the phone will be sent to scammers. The scammers will then have total access to the victim’s financial and personal information. In some instances, bank accounts have been completely drained.

If you receive an unexpected gift in the mail, DO NOT scan the QR code.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 13, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 6, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash