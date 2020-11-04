Over Three Thousand Pounds of Meth Seized at Texas Border During Two Stops

That is one big pile of meth.

Over in Laredo, Texas border patrol agents are patting themselves on the back after a recent inspection. Back on October 27th, a freight line trailer was actually hauling 'no' cargo in the trailer trying to cross the border. Canines alerted officers of possible narcotics aboard and using a non-intrusive imaging system they were able to detect the meth aboard the truck.

Photo Courtesy of US Customs & Border Patrol

618 packages containing 1988.12 pounds of alleged methamphetamine were found hidden in the trailer. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $39,762,165. You can see the photo above from that inspection. A very good bust indeed. The VERY next day another massive bust took place in the same area.

This time trailer was hauling frozen vegetables into the country. During an inspection, canines once again alerted agents of possible narcotics aboard. 352 packages containing 1049.84 pounds of alleged methamphetamine were hidden in with the frozen vegetables. This second smuggling attempt of narcotics has an estimated street value of $20,996,610. Photo for this bust is below.

Photo Courtesy of US Customs & Border Patrol

The combined value of the two smuggling attempts has an estimated street value of $60,758,775.Customs & Border Patrol officers seized the narcotics and both trailers and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.