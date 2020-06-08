Texas Border Patrol Agents Find Shipment of Meth in Takis’ Bags

Nothing to see here officers, just some delicious chips we're bringing to America.

Looks like border patrol agents in Sarita, Texas discovered someone trying to bring meth into the country. A bus was stopped at the Javier Vega Junior Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita on May 31. A K-9 unit alerted officers of a possible narcotic in the bag of one of the passengers named Jennifer Lynn Hernandez.

She claims the bag had candy and snacks inside. During an inspection of the bag, an officer notices that it appeared bags of Takis were resealed. Agents questioned Hernandez, who said another passenger, Rafael Carmona, was transporting drugs too.

Border Patrol found three bags with Carmona’s name on them, according to the criminal complaint. The bags “contained the same Mexican candy that Hernandez was transporting with a crystal-like substance inside Takis bags.” The crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, weighed 43.58 kilograms.

Hernandez and Carmona are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.