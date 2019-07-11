Spilled Protein Shakes Caused Traffic This Morning on Texas Highway

Gym rats everywhere are crying at the wasted gains.

Over in Tyler, Texas, this morning an 18-Wheeler flipped over around 1 am. The truck took a corner a little too sharply and flipped over dumping its cargo onto the street. The truck was carrying several gallons of premade protein shakes.

Protein shakes don't always smell the best, so I can only imagine what that smell is like over in Tyler this morning. Thank goodness this didn't happen in the middle of the day in July. Protein shakes baking on hot pavement sounds like torture to your nose. Around 6 am, crews were still trying to pick up all the spilled product.