State Fair of Texas Announces Main Stage Lineup for 2019

The State Fair of Texas is a tradition for a lot of us and maybe you plan your trip around the concerts. Well, this is when you need to go.

The State Fair of Texas runs from September 27th to October 30th this year. It's a great time for the family with tons of food, games, and activities throughout the fairgrounds. On certain days, they also have big music acts come to town and this year on the main stage they have some familiar names taking over.

2019 State Fair of Texas Main Stage Schedule

Friday, Sept. 27

8:30 p.m. - Rick Springfield

Saturday, Sept. 28

2:00 p.m. - TBA

8:30 p.m. - CAMEO

Sunday, Sept. 29

5:30 p.m. - La Maquinaria Norteña

Friday, Oct. 4

8:30 p.m. - Hotel California

Saturday, Oct. 5

8:30 p.m. - Daughtry

Sunday, Oct. 6

5:30 p.m. - Tye Tribbet

Friday, Oct. 11

8:30 p.m. - Bob Schneider

Saturday, Oct. 12

8:30 p.m. - Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:30 p.m. - Billy Ray Cyrus

Monday, Oct. 14

5:30 p.m. - Shane & Shane

Friday, Oct. 18

8:30 p.m. - Shining Star

Saturday, Oct. 19

8:30 p.m. - TBA

Sunday, Oct. 20

3:00 p.m. - Gary P. Nunn

Fairgoers can also check out local and regional acts at four stages throughout Fair Park. Artists will be announced later this summer. To get tickets, visit the State Fair of Texas website.