Monday on the evening edition of The Chad Hasty Show, Stephen Moore, author and former advisor to President Donald Trump, joined the program to discuss President Joe Biden's early performance on the economic front.

Moore described Biden's policy decisions and edicts as being obviously designed to quickly inflict major economic damage on the country, and increase citizen's dependence on the government for survival. Moore said,

Biden clearly is not putting the economy first...Think about this: We're in an education crisis with so many schools closed down around the country, we've got to get the economy reopened in a lot of the states, we've got to deal obviously with the vaccine and the health crisis of COVID, and Biden's running around shutting down our businesses because of climate change. It's crazy...It's like Joe Biden isn't running the White House, it looks like Bernie Sanders is running the White House.

Listen to the entire interview with Stephen Moore in the video above.

Be sure to check out Moore's book: Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy

