On Tuesday's edition of The Chad Hasty Show, Hasty talked about the creeping threat of socialism talking hold in the United States, and what is bringing the change about, including the decline of individual responsibility and reliance upon government for income.

Hasty described how the COVID-19 stimulus payments are contributing to dependence upon government for daily survival, compared the payments to that of other countries that send monthly payments to citizens, and discussed how this process may be irreversible in the U.S., with education and social media in the country continually hammering at youth about the evils of capitalism.

Get our free mobile app

While talking about how the situation has come about, Hasty said,

I'm not surprised at all that people are just fine with the government taking care of people, or...wanting to expand the role of government, I'm not surprised by that at all. Remember, it's being taught in some schools that communism's great and wonderful. It's being taught in some schools that socialism is great and wonderful, and that capitalism is evil. You should not be surprised by this, I mean, this is what has been taught, this is what has been preached for years now. That capitalism is evil and wrong. And you have college students, you have high school students who absolutely believe that, and they tweet it out from their iPhones: That capitalism is evil and wrong, and that socialism or communism, whatever, 'It's the only way...It's the only thing that's fair'...Remember there's a whole generation of people who think that this country is racist and bigoted, and the founding of this country is racist and bigoted and awful.

Listen to the segments from Tuesday's in the player above.

The Chad Hasty Show airs weekdays 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on News/Talk 95.1 FM & 790 KFYO.

Listen Live | Download the KFYO App | Like KFYO on Facebook | Follow KFYO on Twitter | KFYO on Alexa | KFYO on Google Home | Follow Chad Hasty on Twitter

Coaches Who Could Coach Texas Tech Men’s Basketball in 2021-22

9 Guys Who Could Coach Texas Tech Basketball Now That Chris Beard Is Gone

A Brief History of Texas Tech Men's Basketball in the NCAA Tournament

A Brief History of Texas Tech Men's Basketball in the NCAA Tournament

Things You Could Buy With Your Next Stimulus Check