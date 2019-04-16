Texas A&M Could Be Receiving One of the Official Iron Thrones from ‘Game of Thrones’

I bet some 'Game of Thrones' nerds would attend A&M just because the school has this.

People have been 'patiently' waiting for this final season of 'Game of Thrones' to commence. Now that shooting is wrapped forever, what happens to everything from the show? Turns out that HBO actually made two Iron Thrones for filming and one of them could be coming to Texas.

George R.R. Martin, the writer of the series of books will be receiving one of them and it is supposed to go to his house in New Mexico. It looks like Martin would like the other one to go to Texas A&M University for their Science Fiction and Fantasy Research Collection. It turns out Martin was a big supporter at Texas A&M's AggieCon. It is an organization 'devoted to the support and promotion of all things science fiction, fantasy, horror, science, and technology."

Texas A&M already has some of Martin's original manuscripts, correspondences and much of his memorabilia. Throughout the years, he is always sending the university more stuff to add to the collection. You can go to the Texas A&M library and see it during a visit. The weapons from the show are there, but you need to book an appointment to see those.

Nothing is set in stone yet for the Iron Throne to be delivered to Texas A&M, but preliminary talks have many to believe it is happening.