Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Supports Texas Election Audit

You can listen to the full interview with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton above.

Earlier this week Republican State Representative Steve Toth announced that he would file legislation that would require Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan to hire an outside expert to conduct what is called a forensic audit of counties with populations greater than 415,000.

The legislation that Toth has filed would order an audit of each precinct in the large counties. Texas leadership would have to submit a report next year outlining any type of balloting or counting process.

It's unlikely the bill will go anywhere during the special session, but the legislation does have one other prominent supporter. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton joined The Chad Hasty Show on Wednesday to discuss this legislation and more including voter integrity.

Paxton told The Chad Hasty Show that there was no reason not to do an audit and many people have questions about the elections process. Paxton told The Chad Hasty Show that an in-depth audit would not be quick. Paxton also said that if he had more attorneys in his office they could prosecute more voter fraud cases.

According to TheHill, Paxton's office is prosecuting 43 people for a combined 510 counts of alleged election or voter fraud. In an earlier statement, Representative Steve Toth said an audit was needed in order to uncover all the voter fraud, including in Texas.

“We need a forensic audit to uncover all the voter fraud,” Toth said in a statement. “Texans want to know more about the claims of voter fraud and deserve to have confidence in their elections.”

Governor Greg Abbott would have to add the audit to a special session for the issue to be voted on in the Texas House or Texas Senate. And given that Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. it's unlikely that anything would be added during this special session.

