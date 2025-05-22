It looks like yet another round of severe weather is headed for Texas.

We’ve had a short break from severe weather in what has been one of the most active seasons I can remember. Unfortunately, it appears that the break is about to come to an end.

According to Texas Storm Chasers, a round of severe weather is expected later this afternoon and evening in parts of Northwest Texas, the Permian Basin, North Texas, Big Country, and Texoma.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Lightning Reveals Massive Funnel Cloud Over Frisco, Texas

As of this posting, the biggest threat is damaging high winds, large hail (possibly tennis and baseball size), and heavy rain, which can lead to flash flooding. There is also the possibility of a brief tornado.

We’ve had more than our fair share of flooding and large hail here in Texoma this year. Of course, the rain is always welcome in our neck of the woods, but we could sure use a break from the hail and high winds.

Hopefully, we’ll dodge a bullet this time around. Keep an eye and an ear on local media for the latest developments in this potentially dangerous situation.

Top Ten Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History Over the next two months. All of these tornadoes celebrate their anniversaries in Texas. Let's look back on some of the worst storms this state has ever seen. Info taken from KSAT Gallery Credit: Stryker

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes