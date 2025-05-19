It appears Frisco, Texas, dodged a bullet Sunday night as a funnel cloud was spotted just above the city lights.

Tornadoes are scary as hell in the daytime when you can clearly see them. But they’re way scarier after the sun goes down. The only thing you can hope for is that a flash of lightning will reveal the twister.

As you can see in the video below, that’s exactly what happened in Frisco.

I don’t know about you, but if I had been in one of those cars traveling on the freeway when the lightning lit up the sky, revealing that bad boy, I would have needed a clean pair of underwear (after I found my way to shelter, of course).

After a quick Google search, it doesn’t appear the funnel ever touched the ground, sparing the city. It’s a good thing because that was a pretty large funnel cloud. There’s no telling how much damage that twister would have caused.

But that’s how it goes living here in North Texas. There’s almost always the chance of severe weather around these parts, but this time of year, you have to be extra vigilant. Keep an eye on the sky and always remember, local media is your best friend.