Texas Man Assualts Cashier When He Doesn’t Have Enough Money for Some ‘Twisted Teas’

This guy really wanted his alcoholic drinks but didn't have the cash. So he did the only rational thing in this situation.

40-year-old David Nolte went into a Circle K in San Antonio back on September 23. He apparently walked to the counter with two 'Twisted Teas'. He didn't have enough money for his purchase and he then became angry like 'The Hulk'. He started to punch, kick and throw things at the two employees.

Police say during this, he also demanded the employees open the cash register and give him money. During the attack, customers helped the employees, then forced him out of the store. Nolte took off with his two 'Twisted Teas'. Nolte was arrested on Wednesday and is facing a robbery charge. He already has a similar charge already on his record.