What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Guardians of Freedom Air Show, the Wichita Falls Comic Expo, Falls Town Flyers soccer, live music, theater and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 24 - Sunday, October 27.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, October 24
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm
On the Verge, Recent Work by Matt Wedel
Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free
Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Friday, October 25
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Dodge for a Cause!
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $200
Trunk or Treat at MSU Texas
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Pueblo Boxing Presents: Girls Night Out
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $8
Launch Freedom Event
Time: 7:00pm-12:30am | Price: Free
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
AA Bottom in Concert!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Saturday, October 26
Dodge for a Cause!
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $200
Wichita Falls Comic Expo
Time: 9:30am-4:00pm | Price: $15-$30
Guardians of Freedom Air Show
Time: 11:30am | Price: Free
Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series
Time: 1:30-3:00pm
Weekend Workshops at the WFMA
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
Big Brothers Big Sisters - Moon Shot Event
Time: 5:00-10:00pm
3rd Annual Family Fall Festival
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Haunted Tours at the Kell House Museum
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
Christmas Magic Auction
Time: 6:30-11:30pm | Price: $75
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
X Band Halloween Bash with Hazy Shade Opening!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Seance Reenactment & Haunted Tour at the Kell House
Time: 10:00-11:30pm | Price: $25
Sunday, October 27
Wichita Falls Comic Expo
Time: 9:30am-4:00pm | Price: $15-$30
Guardians of Freedom Air Show
Time: 11:30am | Price: Free
Halloween Pet Costume Contest
Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Falls Town Flyers vs Dallas Sidekicks
Time: 3:00-6:00pm | Price: $10
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!