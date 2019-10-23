What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Guardians of Freedom Air Show, the Wichita Falls Comic Expo, Falls Town Flyers soccer, live music, theater and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 24 - Sunday, October 27.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 24

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Girlfriend's Wine Club

Time: 5:00-6:30pm

On the Verge, Recent Work by Matt Wedel

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free

Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Friday, October 25

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Dodge for a Cause!

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $200

Trunk or Treat at MSU Texas

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Pueblo Boxing Presents: Girls Night Out

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $8

Launch Freedom Event

Time: 7:00pm-12:30am | Price: Free

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

AA Bottom in Concert!

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Saturday, October 26

Dodge for a Cause!

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $200

Wichita Falls Comic Expo

Time: 9:30am-4:00pm | Price: $15-$30

Guardians of Freedom Air Show

Time: 11:30am | Price: Free

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert

Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series

Time: 1:30-3:00pm

Weekend Workshops at the WFMA

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Big Brothers Big Sisters - Moon Shot Event

Time: 5:00-10:00pm

3rd Annual Family Fall Festival

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Haunted Tours at the Kell House Museum

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas Magic Auction

Time: 6:30-11:30pm | Price: $75

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

X Band Halloween Bash with Hazy Shade Opening!

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Seance Reenactment & Haunted Tour at the Kell House

Time: 10:00-11:30pm | Price: $25

Sunday, October 27

Wichita Falls Comic Expo

Time: 9:30am-4:00pm | Price: $15-$30

Guardians of Freedom Air Show

Time: 11:30am | Price: Free

Halloween Pet Costume Contest

Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Falls Town Flyers vs Dallas Sidekicks

Time: 3:00-6:00pm | Price: $10

