Arlington Ranked in the Top 10 Best Baseball Cities

After a terrible season for the Texas Rangers, it’s nice to finally hear some good news about the team.

WalletHub released its report on the Best Baseball Cities today and Arlington landed at Number 8 on the list.

The study was conducted across 360 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team. The site used 31 key metrics ranging from team performance levels to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.

Top 20 Baseball Cities:

1. New York, NY

2. Los Angeles, CA

3. St. Louis, MO

4. Boston, MA

5. Chicago, IL

6. Atlanta, GA

7. San Francisco, CA

8. Arlington, TX

9. Oakland, CA

10. Cincinnati, OH

11. Pittsburgh, PA

12. Minneapolis, MN

13. Cleveland, OH

14. Detroit, MI

15. Baltimore, MD

16. Houston, TX

17. Milwaukee, WI

18. St. Petersburg, FL

19. Philadelphia, PA

20. Washington, DC

Check out the full report here.