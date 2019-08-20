Texas Man Gets Life in Prison For Killing Boy ‘To Make Room in the House’

A sentencing has come down in the 2015 murder of a three-year-old boy here in Texas.

Prosecutors over in Lufkin, Texas, have been able to convict Bobby Woods Jr. of capital murder for the killing of his nephew in 2015. Bobby told police that his girlfriend Billie Jean Cuttler, was pregnant and that he wanted her 3-year-old nephew Mason Cuttler dead because they needed space at the home where several families lived.

A lawyer would later say that Billie Jean Cuttler was not pregnant. Bobby pushed the three-year-old into a pond near Lufkin, just outside of Houston. Billie Jean Cuttler, who faced competency issues, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in exchange for a 20-year prison term.