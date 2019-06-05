What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The June Artwalk, The Nixons in concert, the 67th Annual Parade of Homes and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 6 - Sunday, June 9.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 6
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Unicorn STEAM Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30
Camp Creativity 1 @ The Kemp
Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: $80
Hiring Event: Multiple Positions
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Community Diabetes Education Program
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
June Artwalk!
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Friday, June 7
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Unicorn STEAM Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30
Camp Creativity 1 @ The Kemp
Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: $80
Marshmellow Fun Time Friday
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5
67th Annual Parade of Homes
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Kid's Night Out
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Saturday, June 8
Disaster Response Training
Time: 9:30am-3:00pm | Price: Free
Stitch Meet-up!
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Peter and the Starcatcher - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 11:00am | Price: Free
67th Annual Parade of Homes
Time: 1:00-5:00pm
Peter and the Starcatcher - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 2:00pm | Price: Free
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
BYOPool Party and Movie Night
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
The Nixons in Concert at The Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, June 9
Jackpot Chili & Ribeye Steak Cook-Off
Time: 12:00-5:00pm
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free
67th Annual Parade of Homes
Time: 1:00-5:00pm
Battle of the Bands - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $5
