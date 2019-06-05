What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The June Artwalk, The Nixons in concert, the 67th Annual Parade of Homes and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 6 - Sunday, June 9.

Thursday, June 6

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Unicorn STEAM Mini Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30

Camp Creativity 1 @ The Kemp

Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: $80

Hiring Event: Multiple Positions

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Community Diabetes Education Program

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

June Artwalk!

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Friday, June 7

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Time: 7:30-9:30am

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Unicorn STEAM Mini Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30

Camp Creativity 1 @ The Kemp

Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: $80

Marshmellow Fun Time Friday

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5

67th Annual Parade of Homes

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Kid's Night Out

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Saturday, June 8

Disaster Response Training

Time: 9:30am-3:00pm | Price: Free

Stitch Meet-up!

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Peter and the Starcatcher - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 11:00am | Price: Free

67th Annual Parade of Homes

Time: 1:00-5:00pm

Peter and the Starcatcher - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 2:00pm | Price: Free

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

BYOPool Party and Movie Night

Time: 8:00-10:00pm

The Nixons in Concert at The Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, June 9

Jackpot Chili & Ribeye Steak Cook-Off

Time: 12:00-5:00pm

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

67th Annual Parade of Homes

Time: 1:00-5:00pm

Battle of the Bands - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $5

