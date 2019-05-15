Texas Ranks Number One for Sexiest Accents in the Country

To all the local Texans, looks like you're turning on a lot of the country.

A new survey from Big Seven Travel broken down the fifty sexiest accents in the country. Sorry to all the people from Long Island, but you have the least sexiest accent. To all the Texans that have grown up here and gotten an accent, you can hang your head high. They say , 'The typical Texan accent is a “Southern accent with a twist”, with strong ‘r’s and plenty of ‘Howdy’s’.'

I don't know how much credit I want to give to this survey. They put Boston at two and I find that accent atrocious. I would never date a girl with a thick Boston accent. Then again, I tend to have what Big Seven Travel calls a 'Baltimorese' accent. I think you can really hear it when I say 'dot com' for our website. Let me know what you think the sexiest accent is.