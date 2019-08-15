Texas Teen Hospitalized After Getting Sucked into Water Park Drain

Officers believe his friends dared him to do it.

Over in Crystal Beach, Texas, an investigation is underway at Fun Town Water Park. This past Saturday, medical personnel were called out to the park after a fourteen-year-old boy was sucked into a drain. Park staff were able to shut off the drain, but the boy suffered serious internal injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

This particular drain has a grate over it that the boy had to lift up to get into and officers believe his friends possibly dared him to do this. An investigation is underway to see if they can lock or possibly screw the grate down. The owner of Fun Town says his heart goes out to the family. Due to insurance, he couldn’t comment further.