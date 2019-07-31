What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The August Artwalk, "Shrek, the Musical", Dueling Pianos, the Art Bikes Exhibition and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 4.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 1

Wood Working Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55 - $65

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

End of the Summer "School Supply Drive"

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5

Winged Wonders

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

August Artwalk!

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Friday, August 2

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Time: 7:30-9:30am

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

Breastfeeding Celebration Day

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free

End of the Summer "School Supply Drive"

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5

Free Beer Friday

Time: 5:00pm

Be the Voice for Animals

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Shrek, the Musical!

Time: 7:00-9:15pm

Roxy Roca with Downtown Royalty

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!

Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20

Saturday, August 3

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

SICK Back to School Bash

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

Shrek, the Musical!

Time: 2:00-4:15pm

All Ages Arcade Triathlon to Benefit RnR Gives

Time: 5:00-9:00pm | Price: $5

Shrek, the Musical!

Time: 7:00-9:15pm

Soul Sacrifice, a Tribute to Santana

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Tyson Faifer Stand Up Comedy

Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $10

Sunday, August 4

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

End of the Summer "School Supply Drive"

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Shrek, the Musical!

Time: 2:00-4:15pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!