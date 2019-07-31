What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The August Artwalk, "Shrek, the Musical", Dueling Pianos, the Art Bikes Exhibition and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 4.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, August 1
Wood Working Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55 - $65
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free
End of the Summer "School Supply Drive"
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5
Winged Wonders
Time: 4:00-6:00pm
August Artwalk!
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Friday, August 2
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free
Breastfeeding Celebration Day
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free
End of the Summer "School Supply Drive"
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5
Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm
Be the Voice for Animals
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Shrek, the Musical!
Time: 7:00-9:15pm
Roxy Roca with Downtown Royalty
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20
Saturday, August 3
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free
SICK Back to School Bash
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
Shrek, the Musical!
Time: 2:00-4:15pm
All Ages Arcade Triathlon to Benefit RnR Gives
Time: 5:00-9:00pm | Price: $5
Shrek, the Musical!
Time: 7:00-9:15pm
Soul Sacrifice, a Tribute to Santana
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Tyson Faifer Stand Up Comedy
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $10
Sunday, August 4
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
End of the Summer "School Supply Drive"
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
Shrek, the Musical!
Time: 2:00-4:15pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!