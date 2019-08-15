We Don’t Have a Gun Problem-We Have a Heart Problem

The tragic shootings in El Paso and Dayton, OH have left loved one’s mourning those lost, citizens on edge about guns (thanks in large part to the misinformation mission of the MSM) and politicians scrambling to make political hay with it all. Politicians on the left and the right are, as usual, reacting out of emotion rather than common sense. As sickening as it is, there are those who will co-opt these events to further the re-engineering of America and to attempt further diminish the right to keep and bear arms. All they care about is the creation of a controllable populace, and that populace must be disarmed if they are to control it completely. The Second Amendment serves as much as a deterrent to tyranny within our own government as a means of ensuring a citizen militia. The framers of the Constitution knew if the people were sufficiently armed and the defense derived from them, it couldn’t be turned against the people themselves. Much can be learned from their writings. From the Federalist 46, the words of James Madison (published in January, 1788):

Let a regular army, fully equal to the resources of the country, be formed; and let it be entirely at the devotion of the federal government; still it would not be going too far to say, that the State governments, with the people on their side, would be able to repel the danger. The highest number to which, according to the best computation, a standing army can be carried in any country, does not exceed one hundredth part of the whole number of souls; or one twenty-fifth part of the number able to bear arms. This proportion would not yield, in the United States, an army of more than twenty-five or thirty thousand men. To these would be opposed a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties, and united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence. It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops. Those who are best acquainted with the last successful resistance of this country against the British arms, will be most inclined to deny the possibility of it. Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. Notwithstanding the military establishments in the several kingdoms of Europe, which are carried as far as the public resources will bear, the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms. And it is not certain, that with this aid alone they would not be able to shake off their yokes. But were the people to possess the additional advantages of local governments chosen by themselves, who could collect the national will and direct the national force, and of officers appointed out of the militia, by these governments, and attached both to them and to the militia, it may be affirmed with the greatest assurance, that the throne of every tyranny in Europe would be speedily overturned in spite of the legions which surround it.

The Second Amendment ensures you the right to keep and bear arms, but, it mostly serves to restrain the government, that they would not even consider any attempt at disarming the people. What part of ‘…the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed’ does anyone not understand? Right now, there are approximately 320 million firearms in this nation in the hands of lawful citizens. It’s likely we also possess over 1 trillion rounds of ammunition. If just 5 percent of the country’s 330 million plus citizens are armed, that’s 16.5 million armed citizens. Counting active duty and reserve military, there are approximately 2.1 million members of the United States Armed Forces serving right now, between active duty and reserves.

We are the most armed society on the planet. But, we’re dangerously close to very slippery slope. President Donald Trump is now signaling he may support expanded background checks and nation-wide ‘Red Flag’ laws in the wake of these shootings. For those who don’t know what a ‘Red Flag’ law is, here’s basically how it works:

In states that have such laws, a family member or even law enforcement, petition the court to issue an order allowing law enforcement officers to remove weapons from someone whom they feel may pose a danger to themselves or others.

For example, Tommy has a bad day at work. He comes home and punches a hole in the drywall in the garage and calls his boss a bad name. Tommy’s wife picks up the phone and calls 9-1-1 and tells them Tommy has a temper and owns an AR-15 and she feels he’s a threat to her, his boss or just about anyone else. The cops show up and detain Tommy and ask him what’s going on. He explains the situation and apologizes, but one or both officers decides that maybe Tommy is a little unstable. Tommy isn’t arrested, but a petition is made to a court to confiscate his AR and any other firearms he has for up to 180 days. Tommy is served and must surrender his weapon. If he resists, he risks arrest, or being shot.

Simply put, ‘Red Flag’ laws are de-facto gun control by way of confiscation. Due process is out the window. These laws fly right in the face of our constitution, yet California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia have gleefully passed such laws and more states, including Texas, are considering the measure. So many well-meaning do-gooders are complicit in what they think is a great aid to society, when, in fact, they are spitting on the graves of those who so carefully crafted the protections of our right to keep and bear arms.

President Trump’s call for this insanity is merely a knee-jerk, politically charged reaction to these acts of violence. The AK-47, the AR-15, or whatever other weapons are used are NOT to blame; the blame rests solely on the individuals who carried out these acts and no one else. The firearms are not autonomous. They cannot fire themselves. Firearms are not the problem here. We have a heart problem, a soul problem. This cannot be addressed with more laws.

You cannot work as hard as this nation has worked to remove God and family from our social structure and not expect the consequences to be fatal. My junior high principal, Otis Polk, used to start every school day with a prayer, read aloud over the PA. Today, Mr. Polk would be fired over such a thing. We’re so spineless that we’ve allowed the God-less to overrule us on the matters of Judeo-Christian principles in our school systems, our public places and even our homes. Virtually every legal concept we hold dear is rooted in these principles. We’ve lost our moral center and our sense of humanity. We’re surrendering our sense of identity to the demands of left-wing lunatics.

Evil people with evil intentions will find a way to carry out evil acts. The best you and I can do is be prepared to confront it and defeat it. Disarming America isn’t going to stop evil, but rather will further enable it. Stick to your guns, America.