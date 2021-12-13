The Rivalry is Renewed, Check Out Almost 90 Photos for a Dallas Cowboys Victory Monday

Who do you consider the biggest rival for the Cowboys? For me, it's Washington and I will always smile when the Boys get a win against them.

Yesterday I kicked off your morning before the Cowboys game with Pregaming With the Boys. Check it out before every Dallas Cowboys game. The topic of biggest rival for the Cowboys came up. Myself and Eric Crosslin agree it is Washington. I thought I might have been a little biased since I grew up in Maryland.

Yes, the Football Team plays in Maryland, not Washington DC. So growing up there, I knew this was always the one game that would be on television that I could watch. Yesterday, the Cowboys dominated for 3/4 of the game. This was turning into a blowout quick, but the Boys had some errors in the fourth quarter that allowed Washington to make a comeback.

Get our free mobile app

It's nice having the defense at pretty much full strength right now. I feel bad for any quarterbacks that have to face this defense right now. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Randy Gregory coming at you has to be a scary sight. You can't block all of them and Parsons had himself another great game. Three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

I think the NFL needs to really think hard about giving him Defensive Player of the Year, he's a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Randy Gregory also had a sack and his first ever interception on Sunday. Lawrence also recorded a sack on Sunday. During Pregaming with the Boys, I said a key to this game was those three guys and they made a BIG impact on Sunday's game.

The Boys will see Washington again in two weeks. They have another in division game this Sunday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for noon and Pregaming with the Boys will start at 10:30 on 106.3 the Buzz and NewsTalk 1290.

Victory Monday is Always Better Against Washington Nothing better than an in division win, especially when it's Washington. Check out almost 90 photos from the sideline from the big game.