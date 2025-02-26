Tornado Outbreak Expected in East Texas Next Week

East Texas could be in for some wild weather next week.

Not that it’s any surprise there’s a potential for severe weather in Texas any time of year, but once the calendar turns to March, the risk goes through the roof. I’m no meteorologist by any stretch of the imagination, but even we laymen who grew up in this neck of the woods know a little something about the weather.

According to Fox Weather, the South is most likely in for a rough stretch of days, starting in parts of Texas and Oklahoma this Sunday, March 2 with the main risk being damaging winds and hail.

Another storm system is expected to move into East Texas on Monday or Tuesday and may bring tornadoes along with it. It’s still early and things can change, but as of right now, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat for parts of East Texas.

Folks in that part of the Lone Star State need to be on high alert next week. Be sure to monitor local media for the latest weather developments.

