Watch as Electric Unicycle Bursts Into Flames

Remember a few years ago when everyone was getting those battery operated hoverboards and then the batteries caught fire? It seems those same batteries also power unicycles. And they still catch fire.

This helmet-cam video catches the exact moment his friend's electric unicycle flames out and nearly ignites an ornamental tree along the road.

You can see the unicycles, bicycles, and vehicles sharing the road, as the unicyclists take off for their destinations the one on the left just erupts into flames. As the rider falls to the street you can hear his friend call out to alert everyone else to what is going on and they rush over to try to control the flames and check on their friend.

According to the person who posted the video the fallen rider did break one of his legs but was not seriously burned.