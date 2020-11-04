Web Browser Will Pay Someone To Surf The Net

Can it be true? Can you really get paid to simply browse the internet?

The short answer is, yes. The slightly longer answer is, but you'll have to apply for the job first. Then you just might get paid the tidy sum of $9,000 for two weeks of surfing the net.

Here's the deal. The website browser, Opera, is willing to pay someone to go on a two week web surfing adventure. They're not even particularly particular when it comes to applicants. You do have to be 18 years old or older and speak fluent English. You also need to have a stable computer and internet connection. You need to know what a browser is. You need to love the world wide web. And you need to talk to yourself. A lot. Because as a Personal Browser you'll be sharing on social media all of the interesting things that you run across on your two week internet odyssey.

According to the Opera website, here's what you'll need to do to apply.

First, shoot a short video of yourself talking about the 'most relevant browsing moment' of your life. They don't really care what that moment is so it can be funny, sad, enlightening, whatever you want it to be. Just make the video between 15 and 60 seconds long.

Next, upload your amazing video to your favorite social media platform. Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube are all fine. Just be sure to tag it with #operapersonalbrowser and make the video public.

Then send the link to your video to personal-browser@opera.com.

They'll only accept applications through Friday, November 13th, so you'd better get busy!

You can see all of the details on their website.

If you're selected to be Opera's new Personal Browser you could get paid $9,000 to surf the internet and gain worldwide fame in the process.