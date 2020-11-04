What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Wichita Falls Warriors hockey, the 2020 Veteran's Day Celebration, 'Stand Up to COVID-19' comedy show and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 5 - Saturday, November 7.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, November 5
Running for Office Art Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm
Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm
Mommy & Me: Messy Munchkins - Thanksgiving
Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free for Members, $6 for Non-Members
Orthodox Women's Fellowship Bible Study
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
Hiring Red, White & You 2020
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Friday, November 6
Running for Office Art Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Kid's Night Out!
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Wichita Falls Warriors vs. Shreveport Mudbugs
Time: 7:05-10:00pm
Saturday, November 7
2020 Veteran's Day Celebration
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm
Stand Up to COVID-19 Comedy Show
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15-$25
Wichita Falls Warriors vs. Shreveport Mudbugs
Time: 7:05-10:00pm
