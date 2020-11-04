What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Wichita Falls Warriors hockey, the 2020 Veteran's Day Celebration, 'Stand Up to COVID-19' comedy show and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 5 - Saturday, November 7.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, November 5

Running for Office Art Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm

Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm

Mommy & Me: Messy Munchkins - Thanksgiving

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free for Members, $6 for Non-Members

Orthodox Women's Fellowship Bible Study

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Hiring Red, White & You 2020

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, November 6

Running for Office Art Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Kid's Night Out!

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Wichita Falls Warriors vs. Shreveport Mudbugs

Time: 7:05-10:00pm

Saturday, November 7

2020 Veteran's Day Celebration

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

Stand Up to COVID-19 Comedy Show

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15-$25

Wichita Falls Warriors vs. Shreveport Mudbugs

Time: 7:05-10:00pm

