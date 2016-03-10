WFISD Student Jailed for Assault on Teacher

A Wichita Falls ISD student was arrested this week in connection with a February assault at an alternative school. Wichita Falls Police were called to Harrell Accelerated Learning Center on February 17 to investigate an assault on a teacher.

18-year-old Marcilla Sabrina Hernandez was asked to leave the classroom after becoming verbally combative. Hernandez grabbed the teachers glasses off of her face, injuring her in the process. By the time police arrived, Hernandez had left the campus.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she was not arrested until March 9. As of Thursday, Hernandez remains in the Wichita County Jail, charged with assault on a public servant. Her bond is set at $15,000.