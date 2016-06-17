WFPD Makes Arrest in Connection with East Side Murder

Robert Lee Fleeks
Wichita County Sheriff's Office

Wichita Falls Police made an arrest on Friday afternoon in connection with the murder of a 31 year-old woman.  Just before 7 am Thursday morning, an off-duty Wichita Falls Police officer found the body of Helen Fletcher in the parking lot of the Community Healthcare Center on the city’s east side.

Fletcher had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.  At around 4:20 PM Friday, police arrested 66 year-old Robert Fleeks.  Fleeks is charged with murder in connection with Fletcher’s death.  He is in the Wichita County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

