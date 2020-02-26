What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

A Night in NOLA, the WFISD Parade of One Act Plays, the Lone Star Stock Car Tour and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 27 - Sunday, March 1

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, February 27

CRASE - Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events

Time: 8:00-10:00am

Shake & See with Impact 100 Wichita Falls

Time: 8:30-9:30am

Book Fair

Time: 5:00-8:00pm

Friday, February 28

Lone Star Stock Car Tour

Time: 8:00-11:30pm

Tuatha Dea Drum Nation with Fort Defiance

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $10

Saturday, February 29

A Night in NOLA

Time: 6:00-11:00pm | Price: $125

WFISD Festival of One Act Plays

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10

Russian Masterpieces

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Teen Scholarship Dance

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $8

Shea Abshier and The Nighthowlers with 51 Junction

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $10

Sunday,March 1

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!