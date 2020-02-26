What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
A Night in NOLA, the WFISD Parade of One Act Plays, the Lone Star Stock Car Tour and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 27 - Sunday, March 1
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, February 27
CRASE - Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events
Time: 8:00-10:00am
Shake & See with Impact 100 Wichita Falls
Time: 8:30-9:30am
Book Fair
Time: 5:00-8:00pm
Friday, February 28
Lone Star Stock Car Tour
Time: 8:00-11:30pm
Tuatha Dea Drum Nation with Fort Defiance
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $10
Saturday, February 29
A Night in NOLA
Time: 6:00-11:00pm | Price: $125
WFISD Festival of One Act Plays
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10
Russian Masterpieces
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Teen Scholarship Dance
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $8
Shea Abshier and The Nighthowlers with 51 Junction
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $10
Sunday,March 1
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!