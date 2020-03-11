What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival, Micro Wrestling, The Wichita Falls, Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 12 - Sunday, March 15
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, March 12
Wichita Falls Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm
Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $16
Bird is the Word!
Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $1
Spring Cookie Decorating Class
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $50
Friday, March 13
Campout at Base Camp Lindsey
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $20
Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $16
Lone Star Stock Car Tour
Time: 8:00-11:30pm
Martin Byrnes & Murty Ryan
Time: 9:00-11:00pm
Saturday, March 14
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6:00am-12:00pm | Price: Donations
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
McGruff Car Show & Fundraiser
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $20
St. Patrick's Day Downtown Dash
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm | Price: $25
Nature Tots: Star Dust!
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $1
Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $16
Science Saturday: Journey to the Stars
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $1
St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival
Time: 2:00-10:00pm
Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre
Time: 5:00-6:30pm | Price: $16
Micro Wrestling
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
Sunday, March 15
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
