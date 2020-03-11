What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival, Micro Wrestling, The Wichita Falls, Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 12 - Sunday, March 15

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, March 12

Wichita Falls Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $16

Bird is the Word!

Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $1

Spring Cookie Decorating Class

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $50

Friday, March 13

Campout at Base Camp Lindsey

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $20

Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $16

Lone Star Stock Car Tour

Time: 8:00-11:30pm

Martin Byrnes & Murty Ryan

Time: 9:00-11:00pm

Saturday, March 14

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6:00am-12:00pm | Price: Donations

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park

Time: 8:00-9:30am

McGruff Car Show & Fundraiser

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $20

St. Patrick's Day Downtown Dash

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm | Price: $25

Nature Tots: Star Dust!

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $1

Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $16

Science Saturday: Journey to the Stars

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $1

St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival

Time: 2:00-10:00pm

Lion King Jr. at The Wichita Theatre

Time: 5:00-6:30pm | Price: $16

Micro Wrestling

Time: 8:00-10:00pm

Sunday, March 15

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!