What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Falls Town Flyers Soccer, Rodney Carrington at Memorial Auditorium, the Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 27 - Sunday, June 30.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 27

Pyrotechnics STEAM Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65

Continuing Education Classes with ServiceMaster

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

WFISD Job Fair

Time: 12:00-3:00pm

Watercolor Camp @ The Kemp

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $80

Hiring Event: Multiple Jobs and Locations

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Girlfriend's Wine Club

Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Grill 'N at the Winery

Time: 5:30-8:30pm | Price: $22.50

Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21

Friday, June 28

Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast with Special Guest Chip Eichelberger

Time: 7:00am

Pyrotechnics STEAM Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Watercolor Camp @ The Kemp

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $80

Paint Night!

Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $28

Night on the Plaza with Board & Brush

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21

Rodney Carrington

Time: 7:30-9:00pm

South Austin Moonlighters with Ninety to Nothing Opening

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, June 29

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Falls Town Flyers Free Kids Camp

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

ArtZeum: Nature Journaling (4th - 8th Grade)

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $5

Flight Night - Cali Wines

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: $10

FC Wichita Falls vs. FC Lubbock

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6-$30

Praise in the Park

Time: 6:00-8:30pm | Price: Free

Kids Night Out

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21

Firecracker King

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: $10

Deep in It in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, June 30

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Old School Hip Hop Brunch

Time: 10:30am-3:00pm

ArtZeum: Nature Journaling (4th - 8th Grade)

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $5

