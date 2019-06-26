What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Falls Town Flyers Soccer, Rodney Carrington at Memorial Auditorium, the Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 27 - Sunday, June 30.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 27
Pyrotechnics STEAM Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65
Continuing Education Classes with ServiceMaster
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
WFISD Job Fair
Time: 12:00-3:00pm
Watercolor Camp @ The Kemp
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $80
Hiring Event: Multiple Jobs and Locations
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm
Grill 'N at the Winery
Time: 5:30-8:30pm | Price: $22.50
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Friday, June 28
Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast with Special Guest Chip Eichelberger
Time: 7:00am
Pyrotechnics STEAM Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Watercolor Camp @ The Kemp
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $80
Paint Night!
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $28
Night on the Plaza with Board & Brush
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Rodney Carrington
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
South Austin Moonlighters with Ninety to Nothing Opening
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, June 29
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Falls Town Flyers Free Kids Camp
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
ArtZeum: Nature Journaling (4th - 8th Grade)
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $5
Flight Night - Cali Wines
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: $10
FC Wichita Falls vs. FC Lubbock
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6-$30
Praise in the Park
Time: 6:00-8:30pm | Price: Free
Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Firecracker King
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: $10
Deep in It in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, June 30
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Old School Hip Hop Brunch
Time: 10:30am-3:00pm
ArtZeum: Nature Journaling (4th - 8th Grade)
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $5
