What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Lake Arrowhead Star Party, 'Freaky Friday' at Backdoor Theatre, the Art Bikes Exhibition at Sikes Senter Mall and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 25

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Miracle Treat Day 2019 (TCCU Match)

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm

BYO - Monogram Mania Week

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10

Teacher Appreciation Days Free Arts and Crafts Supplies

Time: 12:00-2:00pm

Christmas in July Job Fair

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Free Swim

Time: 1:00-7:00pm

Free Sports Physical Clinic

Time: 2:00-6:00pm

Girlfriend's Wine Club

Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Mid Summer Night Food & Wine Pairing

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $35

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Friday, July 26

Back to School Donations

Time: 12:00am-11:59pm

Tiny Tinkerers Mini Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

BYO - Monogram Mania Week

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

Summer Strings Camp Concert

Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free

Murder at the Winery

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65

Board and Brush Christmas in July

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $68

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Tejas Brothers in Concert!

Time: 9:00-11:59pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 27

Back to School Donations

Time: 12:00am-11:59pm

Watermelon Fest

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm | Price: Free

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Full STEAM Ahead at Walmart

Time: 10:00am-4:30pm

Super Saturday!

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $6

BYO - Monogram Mania Week

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

10 Essential Steps to Selling a House

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

One Year Anniversary OM Brew

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert

Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Adult Art

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

ArtZeum: How Eating Bugs Can Save the World

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: Free

Murder at the Winery

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65

Kids Night Out

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Board and Brush Christmas in July

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $68

Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theatre - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66

ArtZeum: Lake Arrowhead Star Party

Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: Free

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

An Evening of Improv - Backdoor Theatre at Half Pint

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12

Deep In It in Concert with Michael Kately Acoustic Opening

Time: 9:00-11:59pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, July 28

Back to School Donations

Time: 12:00am-11:59pm

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Art Bikes Exhibition

Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Gokart and Powerwheel Races

Time: 8:00-11:00pm

