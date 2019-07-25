What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

daverhead

The Lake Arrowhead Star Party, 'Freaky Friday' at Backdoor Theatre, the Art Bikes Exhibition at Sikes Senter Mall and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 25

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Miracle Treat Day 2019 (TCCU Match)
Time: 10:00am-10:00pm

BYO - Monogram Mania Week
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10

Teacher Appreciation Days Free Arts and Crafts Supplies
Time: 12:00-2:00pm

Christmas in July Job Fair
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Free Swim
Time: 1:00-7:00pm

Free Sports Physical Clinic
Time: 2:00-6:00pm

Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Mid Summer Night Food & Wine Pairing
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $35

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Friday, July 26

Back to School Donations
Time: 12:00am-11:59pm

Tiny Tinkerers Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

BYO - Monogram Mania Week
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10

Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

Summer Strings Camp Concert
Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free

Murder at the Winery
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65

Board and Brush Christmas in July
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $68

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Tejas Brothers in Concert!
Time: 9:00-11:59pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 27

Back to School Donations
Time: 12:00am-11:59pm

Watermelon Fest
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm | Price: Free

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Full STEAM Ahead at Walmart
Time: 10:00am-4:30pm

Super Saturday!
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $6

BYO - Monogram Mania Week
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10

Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free

10 Essential Steps to Selling a House
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

One Year Anniversary OM Brew
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Adult Art
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

ArtZeum: How Eating Bugs Can Save the World
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: Free

Murder at the Winery
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65

Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Board and Brush Christmas in July
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $68

Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theatre - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66

ArtZeum: Lake Arrowhead Star Party
Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: Free

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

An Evening of Improv - Backdoor Theatre at Half Pint
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12

Deep In It in Concert with Michael Kately Acoustic Opening
Time: 9:00-11:59pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, July 28

Back to School Donations
Time: 12:00am-11:59pm

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Gokart and Powerwheel Races
Time: 8:00-11:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!

Filed Under: This Weekend in Wichita Falls
Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top