What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Lake Arrowhead Star Party, 'Freaky Friday' at Backdoor Theatre, the Art Bikes Exhibition at Sikes Senter Mall and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, July 25
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Miracle Treat Day 2019 (TCCU Match)
Time: 10:00am-10:00pm
BYO - Monogram Mania Week
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10
Teacher Appreciation Days Free Arts and Crafts Supplies
Time: 12:00-2:00pm
Christmas in July Job Fair
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Free Swim
Time: 1:00-7:00pm
Free Sports Physical Clinic
Time: 2:00-6:00pm
Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm
Mid Summer Night Food & Wine Pairing
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $35
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Friday, July 26
Back to School Donations
Time: 12:00am-11:59pm
Tiny Tinkerers Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
BYO - Monogram Mania Week
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free
Summer Strings Camp Concert
Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free
Murder at the Winery
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65
Board and Brush Christmas in July
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $68
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Tejas Brothers in Concert!
Time: 9:00-11:59pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, July 27
Back to School Donations
Time: 12:00am-11:59pm
Watermelon Fest
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm | Price: Free
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Full STEAM Ahead at Walmart
Time: 10:00am-4:30pm
Super Saturday!
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $6
BYO - Monogram Mania Week
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free
10 Essential Steps to Selling a House
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
One Year Anniversary OM Brew
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15
Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
Adult Art
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
ArtZeum: How Eating Bugs Can Save the World
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: Free
Murder at the Winery
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65
Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Board and Brush Christmas in July
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $68
Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theatre - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66
ArtZeum: Lake Arrowhead Star Party
Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: Free
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
An Evening of Improv - Backdoor Theatre at Half Pint
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12
Deep In It in Concert with Michael Kately Acoustic Opening
Time: 9:00-11:59pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, July 28
Back to School Donations
Time: 12:00am-11:59pm
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Art Bikes Exhibition
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
Gokart and Powerwheel Races
Time: 8:00-11:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!