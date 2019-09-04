What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Gary Allan live in concert, the September After Hours Artwalk, Circus Espana and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 5 - Sunday, September 8.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, September 5
September After Hours Artwalk
Time: 5:00-9:00pm
September After Hours Artwalk: Extended Hours at The Kemp
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Live at the Lake
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
Friday, September 6
Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm
La Dezz, Erick Y Su Group Massore & David Lee Garza
Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $15
Gary Allen Live w/Wynn Williams
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Circus Espana
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Red Brick Trolley with Three String Circus
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Saturday, September 7
Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament
Time: 11:00am-9:00pm
Nutcracker Auditions
Time: 2:00-3:15pm | Price: $20
Circus Espana
Time: 2:30pm
Circus Espana
Time: 5:00pm
Gokart & Powerwheel Races
Time: 8:00-11:00pm
Kill 'Em All Tribute to Metallica with Everything In Between
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Sunday, September 8
Circus Espana
Time: 5:00pm
Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60
Circus Espana
Time: 7:30pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!