What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Texas Oklahoma Fair, Live at the Lake, Cafe Murder at Backdoor Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 19 - Sunday, September 22.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, September 19
Texas Oklahoma Fair
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $7 Adults, $3 Children
Cafe Murder - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $22
Live at the Lake
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
Friday, September 20
WFHRMA Falls Conference 20/20
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm
Texas Oklahoma Fair
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $7 Adults, $3 Children
Tanner Fenoglio Band
Time: 8:00pm-2:00am | Price: $15
Oddfellas, Leddit Ride & Hold on Hollywood
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Saturday, September 21
Studio Saturday: All About Artists
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Texas Oklahoma Fair
Time: 1:00-10:00pm | Price: $7 Adults, $3 Children
Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Symphony Orchestra Presents Yang Plays Beethoven
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
Racing & Concert Night
Time: 8:00-11:00pm
Swan Song, a Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Sunday, September 22
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!