What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Texas Oklahoma Fair, Live at the Lake, Cafe Murder at Backdoor Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 19 - Sunday, September 22.

Thursday, September 19

Texas Oklahoma Fair
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $7 Adults, $3 Children

Cafe Murder - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $22

Live at the Lake
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

Friday, September 20

WFHRMA Falls Conference 20/20
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm

Texas Oklahoma Fair
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $7 Adults, $3 Children

Tanner Fenoglio Band
Time: 8:00pm-2:00am | Price: $15

Oddfellas, Leddit Ride & Hold on Hollywood
Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Saturday, September 21

Studio Saturday: All About Artists
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Texas Oklahoma Fair
Time: 1:00-10:00pm | Price: $7 Adults, $3 Children

Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Symphony Orchestra Presents Yang Plays Beethoven
Time: 7:30-9:00pm

Racing & Concert Night
Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Swan Song, a Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Sunday, September 22

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60

