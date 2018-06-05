Wichita County Man Dies in Single-Car Accident

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 42-year-old man on Sunday in downtown Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police say Michael Ray Smith was eastbound on North Scott Ave Sunday afternoon when he crossed a median and struck a sign pole next to a bar near Sheppard Access Road. Witnesses reported that a motorcyclist was almost struck by Smith’s vehicle as it crossed the median. The rider was unhurt.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. The exact cause of the accident is unknown and remains under investigation. Monday would have been Smith's 43rd birthday.

