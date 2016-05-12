Wichita Falls Police Need Your Help Identifying This Suspect

The Wichita Falls Police need your help identifying a suspect caught on these surveillance photos. The WFPD Financial Crimes Unit says she attempted to cash a forged check in a forgery case they are currently investigating.

If the woman in the photos looks familiar to you or you have any information that could be helpful, contact the WFPD Financial Crimes Unit today. You can email Detective Tony Ramirez at tony.ramirez@wfpd.net or call (940)761-8885. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (940)322-9888 and reference case #16-041338