Wichita Falls Police Offering Free Active Shooter Training

Unfortunately, active shooter situations have become a part of life in the 21st century.

While it would be great if no one ever fell victim to gun violence again, we all know that’s not going to happen. So, the best thing you can do is be prepared if you find yourself in an active shooter situation and the Wichita Falls Police Department can help you out with that.

The WFPD is offering free CRASE training to churches, businesses, civic groups, neighborhood associations and more. CRASE stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

The course is centered on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT).

The training provides civilians with strategies, guidance, and a proven plan to make it out of an active shooter event alive.

To set up the free training for your church, business, group, or organization, simply fill out the form at this location. Afterward, a CRASE trainer will contact you to schedule your training.

If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to WFPD CRASE instructor, Officer Jeff Hughes at jeff.hughes@wfpd.net.

